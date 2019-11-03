President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge blocks White House’s health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: ‘I would love’ to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE’s counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKellyanne Conway: Trump ‘needs to tweet like we need to eat’ Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ Overnight Defense: Pelosi suggests impeachment inquiry could go beyond Ukraine | Warren ‘Medicare for All’ plan includes defense cuts | Nuclear commander confirmed MORE said Sunday that she doesn’t know if military aid was withheld from Ukraine because the White House wanted the nation to look into 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: ‘I would love’ to host Ukrainian president at White House Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase Biden defends record after Warren attacks: I’m a ‘card-carrying Democrat’ MORE.

Conway sparred with CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashClyburn says House would move forward on impeachment vote without GOP support Conway: ‘I don’t know’ if military aid was withheld from Ukraine over request for Biden investigation Female lawmakers make bipartisan push for more women in politics at All In Together gala MORE on “State of the Union,” about the possibility of a quid pro quo between the president and Ukraine. The White House counselor avoided Bash’s original questions about whether aid was held up at the time of the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, comparing her questioning to Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffCheney calls for Democrats to release impeachment probe transcripts GOP argues whistleblower’s name must be public Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ MORE’s (D-Calif.) impeachment inquiry process.

“I think if you’re going to do respectfully what Adam Schiff does, which is come out and cherry pick 10 seconds or 10 minutes of 10 hours of testimony — we have no access to the full testimony because everything’s been done in the dark in secret. That process has been flawed from the beginning,” Conway said.

Bash responded she wanted to ask about the “substance” not the process of the impeachment inquiry.

“Was there a time when military aid was held up because the president wanted Ukraine to look into the Bidens?” Bash asked.

“I don’t know,” Conway answered. “But they’ve got their aid.”

Conway then cited Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s texts to U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor, saying that there was no quid pro quo.

The contentious interview revolved around the controversial call that sparked the impeachment inquiry. In the call, Trump asked Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. The U.S. days earlier had held up military aid to Ukraine.