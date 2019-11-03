Counselor to the president Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayKellyanne Conway: Trump ‘needs to tweet like we need to eat’ Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ Overnight Defense: Pelosi suggests impeachment inquiry could go beyond Ukraine | Warren ‘Medicare for All’ plan includes defense cuts | Nuclear commander confirmed MORE sparred with Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace: As impeachment vote was cast, ‘I can feel goosebumps’ GOP worries it’s losing impeachment fight Fox News correspondent defends news division after Zucker criticism: ‘Their work speaks for itself’ MORE Sunday on whether the White House would cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry following a vote to formalize the process.

“The full House did not vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry, just Democrats,” Conway said on “Fox News Sunday,” before Wallace reminded her Democrats hold the majority in the chamber. Independent Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashGOP lawmaker says House impeachment rules vote ‘doesn’t change anything for me’ The Memo: House vote raises stakes on impeachment NRCC campaign prank leads to suspicious package investigation MORE (R-Mich.) also voted to authorize the inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace pressed Conway on whether the White House would cooperate with the process in this new stage, which Democrats promised would include public hearings, to which Conway responded that several current and former White House officials have already testified. Wallace noted that those officials testified over the objections of the White House.

Conway responded by hitting Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffCheney calls for Democrats to release impeachment probe transcripts GOP argues whistleblower’s name must be public Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ MORE (D-Calif.) on the handling of information from the closed hearings, telling Wallace, “You’ve seen a number of officials testify… What we haven’t seen is the fullness of the 8 or 10 hours each of them have spent testifying.”

“I guess Adam Schiff’s growing mushrooms in the dark in his secret process, which is unfortunate, because you cannot put that toothpaste back in the tube,” she added.

Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway joined Chris today for a Democracy 2020 special. Kellyanne addressed questions about whether the President will allow officials to testify before the House. #Democracy2020 #FNS #FoxNews #Politics pic.twitter.com/4AFpDzVO0N — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) November 3, 2019

Conway would not say whether the White House would continue to refuse to cooperate across the board with the inquiry, but said, “We at the White House will continue to exert executive privilege wherever we feel it is necessary.”

Wallace also pressed Conway on the number of closed hearings the Republican House held on both Russian interference in the 2016 election and the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, a process former House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy Harold (Trey) Watson GowdyGowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Why the GOP march of mad hatters poses a threat to our Democracy Lawmakers come together to honor Cummings: ‘One of the greats in our country’s history’ MORE (R-S.C.) has continued to defend.

Conway first pivoted to attacking Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMueller notes show that Trump wanted stolen Democratic emails possessed by WikiLeaks Krystal Ball: ‘Manchin’s refusal to back Bernie is particularly galling’ ‘Lock her up’ chants erupt at Trump rally MORE before Wallace continued to ask her why it was “okay for Republicans, when they’re in charge, to conduct hearings behind closed doors.”

“I think there is no analogy to the ultimate goal here which is to impeach a president and remove him from office,” Conway responded. “This is an extraordinary event.”