Drew Brees had a speech for the ages Saturday before Purdue beat Nebraska.

Brees, who starred for the Boilermakers before playing for the Saints, addressed the squad prior to the big win, and it was epic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t even cheer for Purdue, and Brees‘ comments still had me ready to run through a damn wall. Watch the awesome video below.

It’ll have football fans going crazy.

Unfortunately, I didn’t see this video until the game had already started. If I’d seen it before kickoff, I would have bet the house on the Boilermakers.

What an incredible speech from Brees. Breaking down every single position group before taking the field is such a power move that I simply can’t get enough of it.

If you’re wondering why Purdue was able to control the Cornhuskers, I suggest you look no further than the video above.

[embedded content]

Purdue has to get Brees in the locker room for every single game the rest of the way. My Badgers still need to play the Boilermakers this season, and I’m hoping like hell the Saints superstar isn’t doing the pregame speech again.

If he is, we might be fighting an uphill battle.

Props to him for giving us a fire football video to enjoy this fine weekend.