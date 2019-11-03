On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” anchor Chris Wallace questioned White House counselor Kellyanne Conway over President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry and the specifics of the so-called quid pro quo.

Wallace said, “Fiona Hill and William Taylor and Lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman, all of them top foreign policy officials for this president, have all testified about repeated instances where they saw that support for Ukraine was dependent on Ukraine investigating the Bidens. Isn’t that the definition of a quid pro quo?”

Conway said, “The fact is Ukraine has that aid, they are using that aid as we sit here. Under President Obama, they’ve got pillows and blankets. We have given them aid.”

After more back and forth Wallace said, “It wasn’t just a phone call. There was a long campaign by Rudy Giuliani and some others like Gordon Sondland, Kurt Volker, before the call and a long campaign by those same people after the call. This went on from the spring of 2019 up until September of 2019. Let’s just say that President Trump did condition giving the military aid, withheld it and said it will be given out only if you investigate Joe Biden. Is that an impeachable offense?

Conway said, “Is at a high crime and misdemeanor? I wouldn’t think so.”

