Fox News anchor Chris Wallace highlighted Sunday what he believes is hypocrisy on the part of Republicans in their criticism of the Democrat-led impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Republicans have been increasingly vocal about what they believe is a lack of transparency in the proceedings. Up to this point, all hearings have been closed-door, where no cameras were present. However, as Wallace noted, Republicans conducted closed-door hearings in the same manner in 2014 and 2015 while investigating Benghazi.

On Sunday, Wallace confronted White House counselor Kellyanne Conway about the apparent hypocrisy.

“Why is it OK for Republicans, when they are in charge, to conduct hearings, depositions, interviews behind closed doors, but it’s unacceptable for Democrats?” Wallace asked.

Conway, however, suggested the situations are different and that impeachment proceeding are more significant. Wallace was quick to push back, though, pointing out that four Americans, including of a sitting U.S. ambassador, died in the Benghazi attacks.

Still, Conway rejected the comparison, calling the impeachment proceedings an “extraordinary event that should be undertaken in the most extraordinary, proven circumstances.”

“The president of the United States has no due process right, he’s had no due process rights afforded to him in this whole process,” Conway said.

“This is not the way that our rule of law, our system of justice, should work for the president or for anyone else,” she added.

Chris Wallace asks how closed-door Benghazi probe differs from impeachment process



