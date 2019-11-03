A Fox News poll released Sunday indicates that 49% of Americans think President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

According to Fox News, “Forty-nine percent want Trump impeached and removed from office, 4 percent say he should be impeached but not removed, and 41 percent oppose impeaching Trump.”

This number is just slightly down from last month’s Fox News poll that showed 51% of Americans wanting Trump impeached and removed. (RELATED: Trump Escalates Attacks Against Fox News)

The president slammed that poll, tweeting that Fox News’ pollsters “suck.”

…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

Another poll also released by Fox News on Sunday shows that in hypothetical general election face offs, both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders beat him. (RELATED: Fox News’ Chris Wallace: ‘Well-Connected’ Republican Told Me There’s 20% Chance Republicans Vote To Impeach)

Biden has a 12-point lead over Trump, while Sanders has an 8-point lead. (RELATED: Trump Loses It On Fox News Over Latest 2020 Poll)

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a 5-point lead over Trump, but Fox News notes that is within the margin of error for the poll.

Fox News Poll: As Trump makes gains against Warren and Sanders, only Biden increases his lead from last month. Biden now leads Trump by 12 (was 10), while Bernie leads by 8 (was 9), and Warren by 5 (was 10). Trump can not get above 41% against *anyone* – a massive red flag. pic.twitter.com/csB8gSZCDe — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 3, 2019

Recent polling indicates that Trump faces a skeptical public as the impeachment fight heats up in Washington.

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showed that 18% of Republicans favored Trump being impeached and removed from office. There was also a notable gender gap in feelings on impeachment, with 56% of women wanting impeachment while only 42% of men did. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

