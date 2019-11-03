Earlier today, Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a group of Christian journalists and supporters of Israel at the 2019 Christian Media Summit in Jerusalem. The event celebrated the opening of the Friends of Zion Museum, which honors the contributions of non-Jews to the nation of Israel. I count myself, in a small way, as a friend of Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed Christian journalists and dignitaries from around the world Sunday, as the 2019 Christian Media Summit kicked off in Jerusalem. “The Jewish people are the only people in the world who live in the same land, speak the same language, have the same capital, and have the same religion and with the same name as they had 3,000 years ago,” said Netanyahu…

***

Netanyahu pledged to block any plan to divide the capital, saying the city would remain united under Israeli sovereignty.

Netanyahu praised the constructive role played by President Trump:

The prime minister recalled a conversation with President Trump prior to the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, when Trump consulted with Netanyahu regarding the possible move. “It is amazing that [Jerusalem] wasn’t recognized, and we have to congratulate President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the embassy here. And we also have to recognize Ambassador Friedman’s pivotal role in the action.” “I want you to know that President Trump consulted with me before he made this move. And he said ‘What do you think will happen? Will there be a lot of violence? Will there be protests and demonstrations in the Arab world?’” “I said: ‘Look, I can’t guarantee that there won’t be such manifestations of such protests. But I don’t think so.’” “Anyway, he did it. And what was the result? Nothing.” Netanyahu also lauded Trump’s decision to recognize the Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory, adding that the tepid reactions to the move proved that Israel is no longer the Middle East pariah state it once was.

Netanyahu expressed the theme of the Friends of Zion Museum:

“We have no better friends in the world than our Christian friends.” “It is no accident that Israel is the only place in the Middle East where Christians are free to practice their faith.”

The Friends of Zion Museum looks interesting. If you haven’t had the opportunity to visit Israel–and I strongly encourage you to do so, if you can–the flyover video accessible here gives a lovely introduction to the country.