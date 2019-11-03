Members of a Texas football team are going viral after they were spotted walking onto the field, each holding an American flag before a recent football game.

Players from Llano’s High School football team were seen marching down the steps toward the field at a game in October, each carrying an American flag while the song “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood played in the background, according to a post on Facebook.

The post, authored by Facebook user Theresa Warner, showed video of the players and pictures of the game. As of Sunday afternoon, Warner’s post has been shared 7,600 times and has been liked 2,200 times.

The video of the players itself alone has gained 1.4 million views and has been shared 43,000 times as of Sunday.

“Thankful for all the men and women who serve in the arm [sic] services and the first responders, police officers and fire department,” Warner wrote.

Some reacting to the video on Twitter called Texas “an American place” while others exclaimed, USA!”

Texas is a Great State. Respect for our military, police, fire and medical emergency response is given. They are honored and respected. This is an American place. https://t.co/WW3MNdhCeR — Terry Hughes (@HughesTerry) November 2, 2019

USA! This Texas high school football team came down to the field with each player holding the American Flag.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BFlDI4NxO7 — °✝ ✡*•Mexipina•*✡ ✝° (@mexipinas) November 2, 2019

One Facebook user in the comments of the video, said, “Kudos to the parents, coaches and schools for teaching these boys to be proud!! Makes this Veteran’s heart happy.”