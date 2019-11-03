Rep. Tom ColeThomas (Tom) Jeffrey ColeOmar comes under scrutiny for ‘present’ vote on Armenian genocide House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry Democrats raise stakes with impeachment vote MORE (R-Okla.) criticized the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge blocks White House’s health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: ‘I would love’ to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE in an interview that aired Sunday, saying that “there is very little likelihood that the president will be removed.”

“The best thing for the public to do is read the transcript. It’s the closest thing we have to a record, and you make a judgment as to whether or not you think what happened there is worth putting the country through an incredibly divisive experience,” Cole said on “Meet the Press,” referring to a rough transcript released by the White House of a phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.

“We know how this story is going to end,” Cole added. “There is very little likelihood that the president will be removed.”

“We’ve made a political decision to put everything on hold, divide the country for an outcome that we know,” the Republican continued.

Republicans have criticized the impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings with Ukraine as preventing the legislature from other accomplishments. Democrats have responded by pointing out bills the House has passed that have not been taken up by the Senate.

If Trump is impeached, two-thirds of the Senate would need to vote in favor of his removal for him to be kicked out of office. Republicans currently hold a 53-45 majority in the Senate, although its two Independent members typically caucus with Democrats.