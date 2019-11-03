On Thursday, “Louder with Crowder’s” Steven Crowder livestreamed his Halloween Spooktacular special from Texas A & M.

In this clip, a Venezuelan student approached the microphone and explained that in his country it is “common culture” to believe that all white Americans are racist, and all gun owners are crazy. He went on to thank his peers, as well as Crowder, for proving the “common culture” narrative to be a lie.

The student from Venezuela asked Crowder to explain how socialism became so popular in America.

“Because they’ve never lived it,” Crowder said, and his answer made the crowd go nuts.

