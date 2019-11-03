The Republican Study Committee has released a health-care plan for America, and a prominent policy organization is suggesting that it could be a replacement for the failing Obamacare system.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, chairman of the RSC, recently announced the adoption of “The RSC Health Care Plan: A Framework for Personalized, Affordable Care,” which would address all patients with pre-existing conditions, chronic illness, and serious health issues, “while reducing premiums, deductibles, and overall health care costs.”

“The RSC’s approach to achieve more personalized, affordable care is designed to empower patients and doctors rather than bureaucrats and insurance companies,” the announcement said.

Obamacare, of course, assigned virtually all decision-making in health care to various government entities and boards, including those notoriously labeled “death panels” which actually would have been responsible for deciding when to withhold treatment from needy patients.

Democrats in the running for the party’s nomination for president in 2020 mostly have been moving toward more and more government control, in some cases proposing that the government run the entire health care system and private insurance offerings be banned.

“The RSC Health Care Plan is presented as an alternative to Democrat proposals to double-down on the failing status quo or force all Americans off their current insurance plans – including those with employer-sponsored coverage – and into a one-size-fits-all, government-run health care system,” Johnson’s announcement said.

“The RSC rejects the narrative that people with pre-existing conditions are thriving under the ACA. Democrats may be content to keep their heads in the sand, but conservatives will not stand by as millions of Americans suffer under a system in which they can no longer afford to use their insurance due to sky-rocketing premiums, egregious deductibles, and outrageous out-of-pocket costs,” said Johnson. “The RSC has put forward a plan that will protect individuals with pre-existing conditions; empower Americans with greater control over their health care decisions and dollars; and personalize health care to meet individual needs. Congress ought to use it as a blueprint to increase affordability, quality, and choice in the U.S. health care system.”

The Texas Public Policy Foundation said this, actually, might be the answer. Or at least the start.

“We applaud the Republican Study Committee for communicating with stakeholders and including patients in the design of their healthcare framework,” said David Balat, director of Right on Healthcare. “This framework is a great start to protect everyone in the healthcare system and to put the focus on health care rather than health insurance.”

He pointed out the plan addresses health insurance portability, guaranteed coverage pools, tax benefit equality for individuals similar to that of employers, Health Saving Accounts, protecting Medicaid’s vulnerable populations, expanding access to innovative care and getting rid of Certificates of Need in states where they still exist.

RSC Health Care Task Force Chairman Roger Marshall, M.D. explained, “With the introduction of our plan today, we are beginning a desperately needed conversation on how to save our country’s broken health care system. The status quo is not working for hardworking Americans. The ACA does not adequately protect those living with pre-existing conditions, all the while premiums and deductibles continue to skyrocket for families.

“With the first phase of the framework introduced today, we will work with our colleagues to define legislation that will deliver the choice and control Americans want, the affordability they need, the ease they desire, and the quality everyone deserves.”

Among the key components includes eliminating Obamacare requirements that force Americans to pay for coverage they do not want or need, expanding the possibilities for Health Savings Accounts, removing barriers for innovations such as telemedicine and direct primary care and reducing the barriers provided by regulations.