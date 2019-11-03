House Majority Whip James Clyburn said there is “no question” that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s sexual orientation is “an issue” for older black voters in South Carolina.

During a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the South Carolina Democratic congressman was asked by guest host Dana Bash about whether Buttigieg’s failure to gain traction in the state, despite polling well in other places, has anything to do with the fact that he is gay.

“Well, that’s a generational issue,” Clyburn responded. “I know of a lot of people my age who feel that way.”

Clyburn mentioned the fact that his grandson does support the South Bend mayor “because he believes in the guy.”

“But for older African-Americans, it is an issue?” Bash asked. (RELATED: Mayor Pete’s Evangelical Brother-In-Law Deconstructs Buttigieg’s ‘Absurd And Outlandish’ Abortion Position)

“Yes, it is,” Clyburn said. “There is no question about that. I’m not going to sit here and tell you otherwise, because I think everybody knows that is an issue. But I’m saying it is an issue, not the way it used to be. My own grandson is very much for him. He is a paid staffer working on the campaign … and so he doesn’t care what anybody my age thinks.”