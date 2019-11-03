November 3 is Kendall Jenner’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest looks.

Kendall Jenner is an American model born in Los Angeles, California. Kendall became a house hold name during her time on the family reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

When Kendall was 14 years old, her mother, Kris Jenner, got her to sign with Wilhelmina Models modeling agency. Kendall began her modeling career doing shoots for the fast fashion brand Forever 21. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Has Spent $10,000 On Postmates Since 2015)

After landing some photos in Teen Vogue, Kendall has been seen in high fashion runway shows such as Chanel, Givenchy, Dolce & Gabanna and Marc Jacobs.

In 2013, Kendall released a clothing line with her sister, Kylie Jenner, that showcased clothes for young women. “Kendall + Kylie” is sold in markets such as Topshop and Pacsun.

In 2015, Kendall walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She has continued to walk in every show since besides the 2017 show due to a conflict.

Check out her photos below: