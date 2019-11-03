Michelle Obama claimed last week that her husband, former President Barack Obama, could have built his presidential library anywhere in the world because “so many people” feel that Obama is “their president.”

“Barack’s presidential library could have been anywhere in the world because there are so many people who feel like he is their president all over the world,” the former first lady claimed.



Speaking last Tuesday at the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Michelle explained the Obama’s selected Chicago’s Jackson Park because of its proximity to where they spent so much time before Obama became president.

“There’s power in the selection of Jackson Park,” she said. “Barack and I don’t do things incidentally. There’s a strategy.”

Michelle said that New York and Hawaii also wanted the library, calling the library an “economic engine.”

Former President Obama also spoke during the event during which he slammed “woke” culture and political purists. The remarks were widely controversial and resulted in condemnation by progressives.

The Obama Presidential Library is not expected to open for several more years. Construction to complete the project is estimated to exceed $500 million in costs.