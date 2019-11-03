Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says his Medicare-for-All plan is “far more progressive” than Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s.

Warren on Friday announced she would implement universal healthcare by transferring 98 percent of the $8.8 trillion she estimates that employers will spend on private insurance for their employees. Companies with fewer than 50 employees would be exempt and employers already offering health benefits reached under collective bargaining agreements will be allowed to reduce how much they send to federal coffers.

Sanders disagrees with how Warren will fund the plan.

“The function of health care is to provide health care to all people, not to make $100 billion in profits for the insurance companies and the drug companies. So, Elizabeth Warren and I agree on that. We do disagree on how you fund it. I think the approach that (I) have, in fact, will be much more progressive in terms of protecting the financial well-being of middle income families,” Sanders told ABC News.

Sanders’ plan would be funded by a tax hike. Warren has pledged no middle-class tax increases.

Sanders also said Warren’s plan could have a “very negative impact” on job creation.

“I think that that would probably have a very negative impact on creating those jobs, or providing wages, increased wages and benefits for those workers,” Sanders told ABC. “So I think we have a better way, which is a 7.5% payroll tax, which is far more I think progressive, because it’ll not impact employers of low wage workers but hit significantly employers of upper income people.”