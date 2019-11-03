Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stated during a Minnesota campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders – an admitted socialist who has a history of sympathizing with communists – that she was excited at the prospect of a Sanders’ presidency because he would “fight against Western imperialism.”

Omar made the remarks toward the end of her speech, which last approximately 20 minutes. Omar stated:

As a refugee who escaped war and persecution as a child, I am honored to stand with the son of a Jewish refugee who survived genocide. The acknowledgement of pain and suffering is personal for both of us. The fight for human rights is undeniable and when we recognize injustices of the past and present – whether it is genocide against Jewish people, Armenians, or Rwandans, or Bosnians, or Native Americans, or more – we recognize, we realize that that recognition isn’t about punishing our political foes, but leading within a moral obligation. I am beyond honored and excited for a president that will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world … I am excited for president Bernie Sanders. [emphasis added]

So, what is “Western imperialism?”

Generally speaking, when someone talks about “the West” they are referring to the non-communist states in Europe and North America, which have been largely formed by Judeo-Christian values and where capitalism is the dominant economic system in place.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Imperialism is a “state policy, practice, or advocacy of extending power and dominion, especially by direct territorial acquisition or by gaining political and economic control of other areas.”

The encyclopedia adds that the term is “frequently employed in international propaganda to denounce and discredit an opponent’s foreign policy.”

So, in essence, what excites Omar about Sanders is the fact that she believes that he will essentially shrink the United States’ role and influence in the world for the sake of having a “just world.”

Omar’s statement was met with thunderous applause by those who most likely have no idea what her words really mean.

Shrinking the United States’ influence and power in the world will likely only breed conflict as it would allow terrorism and communism to spread, the latter of which is starting to become a serious threat because of China.

China, which is ruled by the Communist Party of China (CPC), is widely considered by U.S. officials and experts to be the greatest threat to America from an economic and military standpoint.

An advocacy group – Stand For America – founded by former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, labels China as the “Biggest Foreign Threat to America.”

“China engages in hostile trade practices, stealing America’s intellectual property, and manipulating their currency for trading advantages against us,” the group writes. “China is aggressively enlarging its military, taking over islands in Asian waters, and dangerously expanding its industrial reach into all corners of the world. And we must not forget that China is still a Communist dictatorship that is perhaps the world’s single worst human rights violator, taking surveillance and imprisonment of its citizens to truly Orwellian levels.”

Over the summer, The New York Times reported that many senior U.S. officials “now view China as a steely ideological rival, where the Communist Party aims not only to subjugate citizens but to spread tools of authoritarian control globally – particularly surveillance, communications and artificial intelligence technology – and establish military footholds across oceans and mountains.”

An NBC News article from earlier this year outlined the growing threat the China poses to the United States, stating that China’s “efforts to penetrate American society and gain influence are insidious – and growing.”

“The Chinese counterintelligence threat is more deep, more diverse, more vexing, more challenging, more comprehensive and more concerning than any counterintelligence threat I can think of,” FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee.

The official written intelligence report that was created by the the major U.S. intelligence agencies stated that China “remains the most active strategic competitor responsible for cyber espionage against the U.S. Government, corporations, and allies. It is improving its cyber attack capabilities and altering information online, shaping Chinese views and potentially the views of U.S. citizens.”

The author of the NBC News report – David A. Andelman, executive director of The RedLines Project, formerly a correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Europe and Asia – further highlighted the spying threat that China poses to the United States in the academic realm.

Andelman wrote:

The American intelligence community appears especially concerned by China’s patience. Chinese ambitions seems to be part of a much broader strategy – one that goes far beyond military capabilities and seeks to “significantly expand China’s penetration of the economies and political systems” of the U.S. and the West, according to the intelligence report. Some of this expanded espionage appears focused on colleges and universities. “The use of nontraditional collectors, especially in the academic setting, whether it’s professors, scientists, students, we see in almost every field office that the FBI has around the country,” the FBI’s Wray said in 2018. “It’s not just in major cities. It’s in small ones as well. It’s across basically every discipline.”

China, which has aggressively expanded its military to the point where it can challenge the United States in the region, is positioning itself to become the world’s leading superpower.

As a totalitarian state, National Interest reports that if China becomes the world’s most powerful nation that it will aggressively attempt to spread its communist ideology around the world.

“…Under totalitarianism it is not enough for citizens to just mind their own business and refrain from political opposition to the regime,” National Interest reports. “Instead of being satisfied with their political complacency, a totalitarian regime demands strict adherence to its rules and ideas in people’s everyday lives, including in the matters that have nothing to do with politics. In effect, it seeks to control everyone’s every step.”

“This is precisely what the Chinese ruling regime is now working to achieve,” National Interest continued. “Modern digital technologies offer it a possibility to build an actual dystopia in the sense until now only described in the science fiction – something totalitarian regimes of the past could not do for practical reasons. A new Chinese system relying on total surveillance and big data to notice and assess everyday actions of the citizens is set to become fully operational in 2020.”