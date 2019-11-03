(STUDY FINDS) — LOS ANGELES — The World Health Organization recently recognized occupational burnout as a legitimate health syndrome. While that may sound a bit excessive at first glance, consider the results of a recent survey involving 2,000 working Americans: A shocking 36% of respondents reported dealing with feelings of on-the-job burnout every single week. Another 56% say they get burnt out on on the job at least once per month.

On the other hand, if stress and exhaustion isn’t gripping you mentally and physically at your desk, sadly you’re in a small minority. Only 12% of surveyed employees say they have never felt burnt out while working in their current position.

Conducted by telecommunications company TollFreeForwarding.com, the survey also revealed that roughly four in 10 employees deal with weekly health issues brought on by job-induced burnout. More specifically, 40% suffer from anxiety regularly, 44% report feeling exhausted on a weekly basis, and 56% say that intense feelings of stress have become part of their weekly routine.

