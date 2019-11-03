On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to formalize the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry and begin the critical public phase of the investigation. The final vote was 232 to 196 — every Republican representative voted no, and only two Democrats defected from the majority.

As the impeachment process enters its public phase, Democrats must be mindful of the long-term implications of an apparently partisan inquiry. Undeniably, the media cycle will be dominated by impeachment for months to come and it will invariably distract from any Democratic legislative priorities and accomplishments — importantly, the legislative promises that Democratic congressional candidates ran on in 2018.

“We could investigate the issues that we’re really concerned about without going further down the impeachment road,” said Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, one of the Democrats who voted no. “We’ll have the same president and presidential candidate who will be able to say he is exonerated. So, I don’t know how much we really gain from that.”

To be sure, House Democrats have more to lose than to gain from an impeachment process that appears to be tainted by partisanship. Aside from the potential implications for the presidential election, Democrats need to pay particular attention to defending the 41 House seats that they picked up in 2018, many of which were in swing districts. Just one year has passed since the Democrats took back the House — not much time has passed, and not much work has been done.

Democrats cannot and should not take their control of the House for granted. Given that several Republicans who lost by narrow margins in 2018, such as Young Kim in California’s 39th district and Maria Salazar in Florida’s 27th district, have already declared their candidacy for 2020, House Democrats must be mindful of how this apparently partisan impeachment inquiry will resonate with these voters.

As House Democrats move full speed ahead with their impeachment inquiry, it is essential that the party remains mindful of the promises and policies that they campaigned on in 2018, such as creating an economy that works for everyone, gun control, and health care reform. With that said, as new evidence comes to light, it is clear that President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge blocks White House’s health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: ‘I would love’ to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE abused the power of his office for personal and political gain, and it is clear why House Democrats decided to press forward with impeachment proceedings.

“The genius of the Constitution, a separation of powers: three co-equal branches of government to be a check and balance on each other,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump: ‘I would love’ to host Ukrainian president at White House Pelosi cautions 2020 Dems over liberal proposals: ‘You must win the Electoral College’ Cheney calls for Democrats to release impeachment probe transcripts MORE said during the vote on Thursday, reverting to a constitutional argument as a basis for opening the inquiry. While there is a sound constitutional argument to be made here, there is a level of political practicality that simply cannot be ignored in today’s deeply polarized political climate.

Whether House Democrats will acknowledge it or not, this impeachment inquiry is fundamentally partisan. The Republicans did not break ranks in the initial vote, nor are they likely to as the inquiry progresses, and Democratic leaders must seriously consider how this will resonate with independent and swing-state voters. Indeed, the country is sharply divided along partisan lines over whether President Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released in October, 49 percent of Americans say the president should be impeached and removed from office, while 47 percent say he should not. Among Democrats, support for removing the president from office is nearly universal, with 82 percent in favor and 13 percent opposed. Among Republicans, it is almost the reverse, with 82 percent opposed and 18 percent in favor.

Moreover, even if the Democrats successfully impeach President Trump in the House, there is no sign that any Republicans in the Senate will vote to convict the president. Further, if Trump is impeached but not convicted, the Republican base will be emboldened and increasingly formidable, which will present serious challenges for whichever Democratic candidate that ends up taking him on in the general election.

In order for Democrats to build off of their political success from one year ago, they need to continue to communicate on issues that the American people will consider when they go to the ballot box, like how they are working to build an economy that works for everyone, achieving affordable healthcare, and fixing the broken immigration system. If the 2020 election becomes a polarized battle over impeachment, Democrats may very well lose their gains from 2018, and, for the second election in a row, the White House.

Douglas E. Schoen (@DouglasESchoen) served as a pollster for President Clinton. He is a political consultant, Fox News contributor, and the author of “Collapse: A World in Crisis and the Urgency of American Leadership.”