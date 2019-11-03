Political talk radio and Blaze TV host Andrew Wilkow sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to talk about his journey into conservative news.
He also opened up about his upbringing and what it’s like trying to balance a family while having such a busy work schedule. (Shannon Bream: How I Found My Faith and Climbed the Fox News Power Ladder.)
“I went right for the college radio station when I was 18,” said Wilkow. “From the time I was in 4th grade I wanted to work in radio and I was a radio geek — I would call into these local radio shows just to get on the air.”
WATCH:
——————————————————————————————————————————
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’
‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang