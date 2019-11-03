https://dailycaller.com/2019/11/03/ap-poll-democrats-anxious-frustrated-election/

A new Associated Press poll released on Sunday shows that Democratic voters are anxious and frustrated for the upcoming 2020 election.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said the election has piqued their interest, including 74% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats.

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 26: (L-R) Democratic presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (L-R), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), former housing secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and former Maryland congressman John Delaney take the stage for the first Democratic presidential primary debate for the 2020 election at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The survey shows that 88% of liberal-leaning Democrats are more anxious compared with moderate Democrats and conservatives at 79%. However, the same group of left-leaning Democrats report they’re more anxious at 80% to 60%.

Both levels of anxiety and frustration have increased since June, according to the AP, but the levels are higher among Democrats.

The margin of error in the survey is +/- 4.1% with researchers having surveyed 1,075 between October 24 and 28. RealClearPolitics currently has President Donald Trump’s approval at an average of 43.3% a year before the 2020 election.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...