The United Nations has confirmed around 25,000 people will fly to Madrid, Spain, next month for 11 days to attend the world’s annual climate conference, called COP25.

The conference’s move from its original Santiago, Chile, home to Europe mirrors a global spike in private jet sales and calls by the globalist elites grow for commercial air passengers to stem their thirst for travel and stay at home, as will be discussed at Cop25.

Just look at the numbers.

Private jet lovers will fork out a combined $248 billion over the next ten years, buying 7,600 private planes according to a report quoted in the Guardian. The users span private, corporate, and government clients including the United Nations.

Gaetan Handfield, senior manager of marketing analysis at Honeywell Aerospace and author of the report, confirmed the rise. He said: “It is the introduction of many new aircraft models at the same time, with new clean streamline designs, that is driving demand for new private jets.

“People like to have the newest and best jets.”

Handfield said new jets by Bombardier, Gulfstream and Cessna are proving especially popular because of their longer range.

The new private jets are expected to be bought by multinational companies and the super-rich over the next decade, each of which will burn 40 times as much carbon per passenger as regular commercial flights, predicted a report by aviation firm Honeywell Aerospace.

About 690 new business jets are expected to take to the skies in 2019 alone, a nine percent increase on 2018, as businesses and the wealthy refresh their fleets with new models released by three of the world’s biggest private jet manufacturers.

Meanwhile those who use commercial airlines for holidays and basic business travel are being told to think again about the carbon footprint they leave behind.

Just last month climate advocate Prince Harry flew to Amsterdam to caution holidaymakers and tourism chiefs about the damage being done to the environment by frequent flyers, as Breitbart News reported.

Prince Harry’s message was contained in a new project called Travalyst, which has been three years in the making, seeking to make tourism across the world more sustainable for local communities and habitats in general and tourists to be more mindful with their day-to-day actions in particular.

Prince Harry encouraged people to be more conscious about their travel in the future and he is not alone in favoring international jet transport while asking others to mind how much they fly.

Hollywood celebrities and business leaders have carbon footprints up to 300 times bigger than the rest of us, a study reveals, highlighting the hypocrisy of those who promote climate change activism while refusing to set foot on a commercial flight.

As Breitbart News reported, rich and famous “super-emitters” are such constant travelers they could also be encouraging others to follow in their slipstream by boasting of their private jet-setting habits on social media, researchers found.

Topping the list of celebrity greenhouse gas super-emitters is Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, with a whopping carbon footprint of more than 1,600 tons of CO2.

Gates took 59 flights in 2017, travelling 213,130 miles, mostly on his private Bombardier BD-700 jet, which he describes as his ‘big splurge’ and which seats 19 passengers.

Second was socialite Paris Hilton, who flew 171,346 miles by various private jets, emitting more than 1,260 tons of CO2 in the process.

Jennifer Lopez flew 139,520 miles, Oprah Winfrey 83,356 miles and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg 65,888 miles. Others in the list include designer Karl Lagerfeld, German footballer Andre Schurrle, web video producer Felix von der Laden and US businesswoman Meg Whitman.

Publishing their findings in the journal Annals of Tourism Research, researchers trawled through the celebrities’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts and media reports to ascertain whether they flew privately or commercially.

Steffan Gossling, the lead author, said the emergence of the concept of flygskam, which is Swedish for “flight shame”, had prompted more questions about the impact of frequent flyers and their love of private jet travel.

Two weeks ago more than 100 celebrity supporters of climate activists Extinction Rebellion (XR) who hail from Hollywood, the theater world, music, and the arts admitted in an open letter being “hypocrites” over their high-carbon lifestyles but gave no indication they intended to mend their ways.

Instead they think it best if everyone else not in their cohort do as they are told by Greta Thunberg, stop flying and “fight for their already devastated future.”

They added without a hint of irony that critics “will not silence us” and they will not stop flying around the planet promoting their films in general and themselves in particular.

Their activism is supported by globalist organizations like the European Union (E.U.).

As Breitbart News reported, the E.U. is set to make a multi-million euro increase on funding private jet “taxis” for its officials, while also claiming to be a “global climate leader” demanding Europe-wide carbon emission cuts by 50 percent, if not 55 percent, by 2030.

All of which confirms those who claim to care most about the problem of climate change, and will figure prominently at COP25, are least equipped to solve it.

