If the Republican Party does not start diversifying to represent the new demographics sweeping the nation, the GOP will be wiped out, outgoing Rep. Will Hurd told Axios in an interview published over the weekend.

“I do believe that if the Republican Party doesn’t start looking like the rest of the country, there won’t be a Republican Party in this country,” said Hurd, who is the only black Republican in the House.

Hurd added that “we know where the trends are going” regarding demographics in the nation and that Republicans “know what we need to do.”

He sounded the alarm that “minorities, people under the age of 29 and women with a college degree in the suburbs are not choosing the Republican Party.”

Hurd announced his retirement from the House earlier this year, according to The Hill.

The three-term congressman also warned that Texas, which has been solidly conservative for decades, is up for grabs in the 2020 election.

“Texas is a purple state,” he said. “Just because we don’t have a statewide elected Democrat doesn’t mean Texas is not already purple. We should be operating as if it’s purple.”

Hurd said his own reelection last year showed how precarious the situation is in Texas, as he won by less than 1,000 votes in a very competitive district that is predominantly Latino.

Hurd stressed that although he is not seeking reelection, he does plan to assist the GOP effort by helping more diverse candidates around the country. More than 25 percent of the House of Representatives is a racial or ethnic minority, but only 10 percent of that group are Republicans.