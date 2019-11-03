“Jack Ryan” season two was epic on Amazon Prime.

As you all know by now, the second season of the hit show from Tom Clancy with John Krasinski dropped a day earlier than expected. (RELATED: ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Gets Released Early)

It was supposed to show up this past Friday on November 1. Instead, Amazon hit us with it on Thursday.

Naturally, I had to pretty much start watching immediately. The fact it was a weak weekend of college football only helped accelerate my viewing.

My friends, I’m pleased to announce that season two of “Jack Ryan” swung for the fence and hit a home run.

Now, I usually get into some heavy spoilers in my review. However, I’m not going to do that here. This will be 100% free of spoilers. You’re welcome.

The premise for season two is pretty simple. Venezuela is descending into chaos, which mirrors real life, and Jack Ryan is sent down there with a United States senator to help ease and de-escalate the situation.

Naturally, that doesn’t even come close to happening as all hell breaks loose.

[embedded content]

One of the best things about “Jack Ryan” is that it mirrors real life. Season one took us to parts of the Middle East and Europe as the title character tracked down Suleiman.

Season two focuses on the instability of Venezuela, which is very much a real thing over the past couple years.

The cast also added Michael Kelly and Michael O’Neill, both of whom are outstanding. There’s also a very fun storyline about an American special forces team deep in the jungle of Venezuela.

For fans of the old movies with Harrison Ford, this storyline will be very familiar for fans of “Clear and Present Danger.”

[embedded content]

Overall, season two was incredibly solid. Was it as good as season one? I’m not sure. I might have to watch it again before I can say for sure.

All I know beyond a shadow of a doubt is that fans will absolutely love it, and it does a great job paying homage to the old films.

Well done, Amazon! I can’t wait to see what we get in season three.