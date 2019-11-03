Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, who recently released the blockbuster book “Catch and Kill,” said during an interview on Friday that an investigation into “credible” rape accusations that have been made against former Democrat President Bill Clinton is long “overdue.”

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” Maher asked Farrow, “Could Bill Clinton, if he had done what he did in 1998, survive today — or would his own party have thrown him under the bus?”

“I think that it is very important to interject that Bill Clinton is a different conversation,” Farrow responded to Maher. “He has been credibly accused of rape. That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

Late last year, as wildly salacious and completely unsubstantiated claims were leveled against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Broaddrick called for an FBI investigation into the multiple allegations of sexual assault made against Clinton.

“Again, I request the FBI investigate my credible rape allegations against Bill Clinton, in the hope that his ‘perks’, as a Former Pres, can be stripped,” Broaddrick tweeted. “It totals millions each year from mine and your tax dollar to support a rapist.”

“I further demand an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Bill Clinton by @kathleenwilley and Leslie Millwee @Astroluvr And many others,” Broaddrick continued. “WE deserve to be heard too.”

In an interview with Fox News, Broaddrick slammed Democrats for not believing her and not supporting her over the trauma she experienced in the attack.

“It’s not politically advantageous for them to circle around me and support me,” Broaddrick told Fox News. “These are the same people that refused to read my deposition with Ken Starr back in 1999. Not one Democrat would read it. Schumer, Feinstein, Durbin—they completely turned their backs on me.”

Recounting the horrifying incident, Broaddrick laid out the details to Fox News of what she claims happened when Clinton allegedly attacked her.

“It scared me to death. After the rape, after he left my room, I thought someone was going to come in to get rid of my body. That’s how I felt,” Broaddrick said. “My lip was swollen twice the size, I couldn’t even cover it up with makeup for three or four days.”

“After it was done, he coldly looked at me and said ‘you’d better put some ice on that.’ I’ll never forget it,” Broaddrick said. “I have so many witnesses. The lady that was traveling with me found me 30 minutes after the rape, and then I have five other people I told.”

Farrow’s comments about the former president on HBO are not the only comments that he has made about the Clintons in recent months or in his new book.

Farrow revealed that two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had tried to pressure him into not publishing the bombshell sexual allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.

“Weinstein also attempted to leverage his long-term relationship with Hillary Clinton to pressure Farrow, he writes,” The Hollywood Reporter reported last month. “In summer 2017, while Farrow was trying to lock down an interview with Clinton for his foreign policy book — while also still working on the Weinstein story — he received a call from Clinton’s publicist, Nick Merrill, who told him that the ‘big story’ Farrow was working on was a ‘concern for us.’”

“She attempted to withdraw from an interview that she had committed to for a foreign policy book that I was working on, for which I interviewed every other living secretary of state,” Farrow told Fox News in an interview. “And, before doing so, her staff raised concerns about the fact that I was working on this story about one of her most significant donors — a big bundler of Hollywood money.”