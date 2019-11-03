(WASHINGTON TIMES) — Author and journalist Ronan Farrow said that former President Bill Clinton was “credibly accused of rape” by Juanita Broaddrick, an allegation “overdue for revisiting.”

Asked by HBO host Bill Maher if the former president could have survived sexual-misconduct allegations in today’s political climate, Mr. Farrow replied, “Bill Clinton is a different conversation.”

“He has been credibly accused of rape,” Mr. Farrow said during a Friday panel discussion. “That has nothing to do with gray areas. I think that the Juanita Broaddrick claim has been overdue for revisiting.”

