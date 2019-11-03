On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s This Week,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) referenced Alexander Hamilton, noting that he warned about days like this where “impeachment would be used for political reasons, not because there was a crime committed.”

Scalise said, “The resolution they just passed in a very partisan way gives the chairman the full discretion to kick the president’s legal counsel out of the room and to veto any witnesses that we would call. That was in the resolution. We had an amendment, by the way, George, to change that. They didn’t accept any Republican amendments. They didn’t negotiate with the White House on that resolution. Under Clinton and Nixon there was a bipartisan negotiation to at least have fair rules. They don’t want fair rules, they just want to hurt President Trump’s chances to win reelection. It’s all about reversing the results of the 2016 election. There are no high crimes or misdemeanors.”

He added, “In the end, George, what you’re seeing Democrats talk about is using impeachment to try to hurt Trump’s chances in 2020. In fact, the lead author of the articles of impeachment said if they don’t impeach President Trump he will get reelected. That’s not why you have impeachment, it’s for high crimes and misdeamanors. I mean, Alexander Hamilton warned about days like this where impeachment would be used for political reasons, not because there was a crime committed. They have not laid out a crime. In fact, President Trump gave the money to Ukraine. Zelensky acknowledged that. He wasn’t even aware it was withheld. But law, current law, that Democrats voted for requires the president before he sends taxpayer money to Ukraine to ensure they’re rooting out corruption. That’s what they were talking about on the call.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN