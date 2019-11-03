The cold open of “Saturday Night Live!” featured a parody of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., questioning the fiscal prudence of her Medicare for All plan.

When comic Kate McKinnon’s Warren character was asked about how much her healthcare plan would cost Americans, she replied:

“Let me stop you right there: We’re talking trillions. You know, when the numbers are this big, they’re . . . they’re just pretend. There ain’t no Scrudge McDuck vault. Right?”

She proceeded with a reference of the science-fiction movie “The Matrix” on red pills used to keep a human blissfully oblivious to reality.

“You ready to get red pilled?” she said. “Money doesn’t exist. It’s just a promise from a computer. You might as well say it costs ‘furteen nongillion over twelvety ten.’ Same difference.”

Despite the comedic spoof, the skit was mostly favorable to Warren’s presidential candidacy, casting in a positive spin her plans to cut military spending and tax wealthy corporations and banks, the latter actions Trump administration economists say will stall growth and crash the stock market upon her election.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly ripped his treatment by the NBC comedy show, calling it “unfunny,” politically biased, and divisive.