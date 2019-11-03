(FOX NEWS) — With the remarkably versatile Kate McKinnon at the helm, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open took aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s $52 trillion “Medicare-for-all” health care plan.

“I am in my natural habitat – a public school on a weekend,” McKinnon’s excitable Warren quipped at an Iowa town hall, complete with fist pumps, some “whoos” and the senator’s signature raspy voice.

She also took a moment to give Beto O’Rourke a sendoff after he dropped out of the race last week.

Read the full story ›

The post SNL mocks Warren’s $52 trillion ‘Medicare-for-all’: ‘When the numbers are this big they’re just pretend!’ appeared first on WND.