President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge blocks White House’s health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: ‘I would love’ to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE on Sunday ripped Governor California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomCalif. gov.: State could take over PG&E in wake of bankruptcy crisis California Governor Newsom and family dress as 2020 Democrats for Halloween Progressives and America’s New Dark Ages in California MORE (D) as wildfires ravage the Golden State, saying the Democrat has done a “terrible job of forest management” and threatening to withhold federal financial aid.

“I told him from the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers,” Trump said in a tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states,” he added.

Trump also said that teams are working well to put out the “massive, and many” fires.

“Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!” he tweeted.

The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

The tweets come as several wildfires burn in Northern and Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Kincade fire north of San Francisco is the largest active blaze. It has burned more than 77,000 acres since it began last month and is 74 percent contained.