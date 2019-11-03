President TrumpDonald John TrumpJudge blocks White House’s health care requirement for new immigrants: report Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244 Trump: ‘I would love’ to host Ukrainian president at White House MORE suggested Sunday that Republicans should release their own versions of transcripts of interviews in the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry.

In a tweet, Trump claimed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffCheney calls for Democrats to release impeachment probe transcripts GOP argues whistleblower’s name must be public Trump at rally says impeachment an ‘attack on democracy itself’ MORE (D-Calif.) “will change the words that were said to suit the Dems purposes.” His tweet came as Schiff said Democrats were planning to release transcripts of the interviews held in the probe so far.

“If Shifty Adam Schiff, who is a corrupt politician who fraudulently made up what I said on the ‘call,’ is allowed to release transcripts of the Never Trumpers & others that are & were interviewed, he will change the words that were said to suit the Dems purposes,” he tweeted.

“Republicans should give their own transcripts of the interviews to contrast with Schiff’s manipulated propaganda. House Republicans must have nothing to do with Shifty’s rendition of those interviews. He is a proven liar, leaker & freak who is really the one who should be impeached!” Trump added.

Trump is a vocal critic of Schiff, whom he has accused without evidence of being in contact with a whistleblower whose complaint to the intelligence community’s inspector general about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president is credited with sparking the impeachment inquiry.

The House voted this week on procedures for the inquiry, a major step toward formally impeaching Trump. The White House has refused to cooperate in the process, while Republicans have criticized it as overly secretive and partisan.