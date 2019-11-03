The latest college football polls were released Sunday afternoon, and there was very little movement.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Alabama LSU Ohio State Clemson Penn State Georgia Oregon Oklahoma Utah Baylor

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

LSU Alabama Ohio State Clemson Penn State Georgia Oregon Utah Oklahoma Florida

Obviously, you’re not going to have a ton of movement when several top teams don’t play. That’s just the nature of the beast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Penn State all sat out this weekend on byes. Pretty hard to have a ton of shakeups when that happens.

Add in the fact Clemson played Wofford, and I think we can all easily understand why there was such little movement.

The biggest movement was Georgia just edging their way up after knocking off Florida in the most important college football game of the weekend.

After the big win, Georgia is firmly in control of their own destiny if they can win out.

[embedded content]

At this point, we have a handful of undefeated teams right at the top. LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State are all locked and loaded with undefeated records.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers will play this weekend. That means we’ll have at least one less undefeated team after next weekend.

Sound off in the comments with where your team is ranked.