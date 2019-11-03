There is nothing like a night out in New York City.

President Donald Trump received a roaring applause from a Manhattan crowd as he entered Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night to watch UFC 244. The 45th president of the United States arrived at the legendary venue at approximately 9:00 p.m. along with his family and high-ranking members of Congress.

According to the New York Post, although a small group of protestors gathered outside and some fans booed Trump as he walked into the arena, “there were twice as many fans happy to see the commander in chief.” A video posted by MMA fighter Tara LaRosa appears to confirm this, as it shows fans mostly cheering Trump as he walked in to watch the sporting event.

The Post reported that Trump traveled to New York to watch the fighter Derrick Lewis take on Blagoy Ivanov with House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport shortly after 8:00 p.m. The entourage arrived at Madison Square Garden about an hour later after taking the Marine One helicopter to a heliport in lower Manhattan. The president and his entourage then went by motorcade to the arena located in midtown Manhattan. He was also accompanied by his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Media Spin?

Despite the warm reception seen on video, several media outlets are portraying the crowd’s reaction as negative. A CBS News headline reads “Trump booed at UFC event in New York City.”

Meanwhile,

CNN said “Trump met with loud boos, some cheers, at UFC fight in New York.”

Over at

The Hill, a headline reads “Trump gets deluge of boos upon entering MSG prior to UFC 244.” Adding, “President Trump was welcomed into Madison Square Garden Saturday night with heavy booing from the crowd.”

Counterpunch Donny

Reacting to the negative media reports, Donald Trump Jr. counterpunched on Twitter late Saturday night, calling the reception “overwhelmingly positive” and blasting media critics of the president as “leftist hacks.” Similarly, UFC President Dana White called it “the most electrifying entrance” he’s seen in 25 years.

Lewis went on to win the fight and

praised President Trump in his remarks. “Shout out to that boy Donald Trump,” said the fighter in the Octagon after picking up the win. “I know everything ain’t going so good in the White House, but you gotta turn that s*** around in 2020.”