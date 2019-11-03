Dennis Prager, one of America’s most listened to and respected radio hosts, went off during an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday over the lies that the political Left tells America.

Host Bill Maher suggested to Prager that President Donald Trump lies “on a level that no one else has ever lied.”

“No, that I would not say,” Prager responded. “First of all, Donald Trump is Donald Trump. Donald Trump is not right-wing or conservative. Donald Trump is Donald Trump. The left-wing is infinitely larger than one person. I don’t choose one left-wing person who tells a lie.”

“The left wing says, I’ll give you gigantic lies: That the United States is a racist country. This is a lie. This is a gargantuan lie. This is the least racist, multicultural, multi-ethnic country in the history of the world,” Prager continued. “That these people believe it is proof to me about how effective lying can be.”

“This is an unbelievably non-racist country. Have you people been to Asia?” Prager fired back at the audience. “Do you people know that the Japanese did not allow one Vietnamese boat person into Japan because they’re not Japanese? We allowed them into America. We are less racist than country with many races.”

“I’m a Jew. There are anti-Semites in America. It is a giant lie that America is anti-Semitic. I taught Jewish history at Brooklyn College, I know it, I wrote two books on Judaism,” Prager continued. “This is the least anti-Semitic country Jews have ever lived in. To say America’s anti-Semitic is a lie. To say it’s racist is a lie. These are giant left-wing lies.”

“To say that men can menstruate is a lie, and that is now, that is what [the political Left] says. Check it out. Anyone who says that a man cannot menstruate is considered transphobic,” Prager concluded. “How do you allow men, biological men, to run against women in the races in Connecticut and set all the high school records? At the University of Berkeley’s men’s rooms, tampons are given out. Check it out. UC Berkeley men’s rooms have tampon dispensers.”

The audience laughed when Prager brought up the political Left’s claims that men can menstruate, but Prager is correct. That idea is something that the political Left is increasingly pushing.

As Prager correctly stated, a simple Google search for “can men menstruate?” brings up the following articles listed at the top of Google’s search ranking:

The Telegraph: Boys can have periods too, children to be taught in latest victory for transgender campaigners:

School children will be taught that “all genders” can have periods in new sex education lessons, in a victory for transgender rights campaigners. The advice to teachers was approved by Brighton & Hove City Council as they try to tackle stigma around menstruation. The new advice follows a council report which said: “Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods,” adding that “menstruation must be inclusive of all genders.” Bins used for menstruation products will be provided in all toilets for children, according to the report.

People: Transgender Activist Freebleeds to Show Men Can Menstruate Too: It’s ‘Harmful to Equate Periods with Womanhood’:

When Cass Clemmer first got their period as a 15-year-old struggling to understand their gender and sexual identity, it felt like the end of freedom. “I remember, very vividly, the internal chaos that plagued my body the minute I saw those brown stains on my underwear,” Clemmer, 24, tells PEOPLE. “There was a very clear switch in my brain that told me this was the moment I had to start thinking about makeup, boobs, and boys. My 15-year-old mind was riddled with the stereotypes around femininity, but I had grown up knowing that periods were so tied to ‘becoming a woman’ that I almost would wish and pray to God that I would never get my first period, just so that I could continue just being me instead of feeling forced into a box I didn’t feel comfortable in.”

I haven’t menstruated in three years. I’m fortunate to be one of the trans guys whose periods stopped when I started taking testosterone. This is by no means a universal experience even among trans people taking testosterone, and many of my peers have either continued menstruating or have endless spotting. Many others don’t take testosterone, either because it isn’t right for them, or because the health care system has kept them waiting.