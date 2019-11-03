“Saturday Night Live” makes no bones about its political leanings. The late-night show hates President Trump and loves leftists.

So it was a bit odd this past Saturday when the show took aim at one of its own: Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts Democrat has eclipsed her fellow candidates running for the 2020 presidential nomination and now finds herself atop several key polls, ahead of former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She’s frequently targeted by Trump — who calls her “Pocahontas” for her fake claim to Native American ancestry — and now, even SNL is going after her.

In the cold open that kicks off the weekly show, Warren, played by Kate McKinnon, is seen at a campaign event.

“I am in my natural habitat – a public school on a weekend,” Warren says, pumping her fists and kicking her legs. “I just housed a Nature’s Valley bar in the hallway so I am jacked up and ready to pop off!”

She pays homage to Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who dropped out of the race last week, but adds: “Let me know how my dust tastes.”

Then she takes questions from the audience. One woman, wearing a shirt that says “Kamala Harris For the People,” says: “I work for Kamala Harris’s campaign but I’m still undecided. I’d like to know, why did it take so long for you to release your plan to pay for Medicare-for-all?”

“Yeah yeah yeah, yup yup yup,” Waren says. “Thank you for bringing up health care. That is my Despacito.”

“It’s a tricky little corn maze,” she says. “When Bernie was talking ‘Medicare-for-all’, everybody was like, ‘Oh cool,’ and then they turned to me and said, ‘Fix it, Mom.’”

Another member of the audience asks how her plan compares to Biden’s. “My plan compares favorably in that it exists. Nobody asks Biden how to pay for stuff because his plans are so vague. No one asks how we’re going to pay for ‘Remember Obama,’ ” she said, referring to Biden’s frequent campaign refrain.

Warren then reveals a board that includes ways to pay for her plan, including taxing that “Amazon Creep,” Jeff Bezos.

The first woman asks another question “because I’m annoying.”

“You said your plan would cost $20.5 trillion, but other economists have said it could cost $34 trillion,” she says.

“Right right right,” Warren says. “Let me stop you right there. We’re talking trillions. You know, when the numbers are this big they’re just pretend. There ain’t no Scrooge McDuck vault.”

“I’m gonna’ need to see the math on this,” says the woman. Warren turns the board around to reveal a maze of numbers.

“Do you understand this? I do. I could explain it to you but you’d die. Next question.”

For the record, Warren said Friday that her Medicare-for-all plan would cost “just under $52 trillion” over a decade.

No one would have “to pay for premiums or copays or any of the other ways health insurance companies stick you with the bill,” her campaign said on a website. “What’s more, Elizabeth’s plan for Medicare for All doesn’t raise middle-class taxes by one penny.”

Warren wrote on Twitter: “Here’s the headline: My plan won’t raise taxes one penny on middle-class families. In fact, we’ll return about $11 TRILLION to the American people. That’s bigger than the biggest tax cut in our history. Here’s how.”

Watch the SNL skit below.

[embedded content]