The impeachment farce continues unabated behind closed doors for the time being under the leadership of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. One is invited to ponder the imponderables. Why behind closed doors? Why the House Intelligence Committee? Is there a more vile figure in American public life than Adam Schiff? And — related question — who is leaking the “secret” testimony to which we are treated in the daily dribble?

The impeachment farce is of course supported by the Democrats’ public relations arm. The Washington Post, for example, pieced together the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, this past week’s hero of the proceedings. The Post talked to three people familiar Vindman’s testimony and reported that Vindman “was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt to subvert U.S. foreign policy…”

What’s wrong with this picture? (There may be more than one correct answer.) Brit Hume invites us to add this highly ponderable question to the list.