Authorities and family members in New Jersey are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said on Facebook that 25-year-old Stephanie Parze was last seen around 10 p.m. on Wednesday at her home in Freehold Township, located about 50 miles south of New York City.

Family members told News 12 New Jersey the 25-year-old had gone to see a medium with some other family earlier Wednesday night before returning to her parents’ home, which is about 10 minutes away.

