I was recently reading many of your comments posted at the end of my weekly columns and on my Facebook page, and I was humbled again and also very grateful that my life and writings are an inspiration to others. Growing up in rural Ryan, Oklahoma, I’m still surprised by my life’s journey.

Truth is, it can be tricky having a well-known name. You want to live up to the accolades and example people make you to be, all the time realizing that you can’t – or not perfectly anyway. But I too have to take the same medicine I dish out to others: that is, despite our failures and setbacks, it’s never too late to succeed and make a difference in this life. Never.

I have many heroes, living and dead, and I look up to all of them for different reasons. In no particular order of importance, they include people like John Wayne, Bruce Lee, Kirk Douglas (who is now 102!), former President George H.W. and Barbara Bush, my wife, my mom, my brothers, my kids, and our foundation’s KICKSTART Kids’ instructors and students.

But someone I don’t speak about very often also comes to mind, and he was recently honored as the recipient of the Crossroads Theatre Company inaugural Ossie Davis & Ruby Dee Living Legends Award at its signature fundraising event. The recipient was none other than the well-deserving Denzel Washington.

I wrote about Denzel in my “Official Chuck Norris Fact Book: 101 of My Favorite Stories.” I’d like to share what I wrote about Denzel, add another story or two about him, and then explain to you why I think he can be a culture hero to you and your family, too.

I don’t speak about the integrity of famous people very often because it is a trait that is often difficult to find. But there is one person whom I have respected for many years as a man of integrity. That person is Denzel.

I met Denzel only once – at a boxing match, no less – and when I looked him in the eye, I saw a very gracious man with a humble heart and a warrior’s spirit. I believe that is why he is one of the most popular actors in the world. Of course, having incredible talent doesn’t hurt. But what impresses me about Denzel is that he has not let the temptations of Hollywood negatively affect his faith or his relationship with his family.

I was a fan of his before I met him, and I became a huge fan after meeting him – which very seldom happens when I meet a famous person.

There’s no doubt that a significant reason Denzel has been able to balance fame and life well goes back to his family of origin and particularly his mother.

In 2015, when he was delivering the commencement speech at Dillard University, Denzel told a story about when he first became a household name and his mother helped him with the right perspective on stardom.

The Oscar-winning actor of such films as “Glory,” “Training Day,” “The Book of Eli” and “The Equalizer,” shared: “When I was young and started really making it as an actor, I came and talked to my mother and said, ‘Mom, did you think this was going to happen? I’d be so big and I’ll be able to take care of everybody, and I can do this and I can do that?’

“She said, ‘Boy, stop it right there, stop it right there, stop it right there!'” he continued. “She said, ‘If you only knew how many people been praying for you.'” Denzel added, “How many prayer groups she put together, how many prayer talks she gave, how many times she splashed me with holy water to save my sorry behind!”

“She said, ‘Oh, you did it all by yourself,'” recounted Washington. “‘I’ll tell you what you can do by yourself: Go outside and get a mop and bucket and clean these windows – you can do that by yourself, superstar.'” (And you can guess how that story finished!)

Maybe that’s why Denzel later shared: “I’ve worked in a factory. I was a garbage man. I worked in a post office. It’s not that long ago. I like to think that I’m just a regular guy.”

One thing is certain: Denzel may be “a regular guy,” but he’s not ordinary – in his mother’s eyes, mine, or God’s.

During his commencement speech, he encouraged the college graduates to “put God first” in everything they do, adding that everything he has accomplished in this life was due to “the grace of God.”

He said, “Number one: Put God first. Put God first in everything you do. Everything you think you see in me, everything I’ve accomplished, everything you think I have – and I have a few things. Everything that I have is by the grace of God. Understand that. It’s a gift.”

Once you really understand and believe all you are and have is a gift of God, it keeps you humble because even your ability to breathe and work are gifted to you. It reminds you that you’re a tenant in this life, not a landlord. It helps you overcome fear and give God the glory for everything because you’re simply carrying out the life He sent and called you to live.

That’s where Denzel’s heart and mind were at just a few weeks ago after receiving the award at the Crossroads Theatre Company fundraising event, when he shared the following to a packed auditorium: “I’m unafraid to say thank you to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’m unafraid to go anywhere and tell anyone of what He has done for me. I’m happy and satisfied with where I am and where I’m going. I pray you come with me. I thank you for supporting me. And I pray that I continue to make you proud of me. I promise you, I’ll do God’s will to my last breath.”

There’s the key to Denzel’s humility, and it’s a key to ours as well. In a world where fame is fortune, we need to raise again the value and virtue of humility, and that goes for me, too. Proving greatness is just demonstrating you’re not. Being humble when you’re great or winning is the greatest victory. In fact, you win twice when you are, and humility is also a catalyst for even more blessings.

Throughout Denzel’s years as a successful actor, he has stayed grounded in his faith and committed to his family. Unfortunately, too many entertainers in Hollywood have been led astray by their popularity, money and power – myself included. I was lost for years in fame and fortune. Thank the Lord I found my way back before it was too late. I have my wife’s love and my mother’s prayers to thank for that.

There’s far more than politics and economics that contribute to winning culture wars and even making America great again. Many of America’s founders said it was good character that was the core of the nation, and that without its foundation, the rest would topple. If that’s the case, then I consider Denzel Washington among the greatest of America’s culture heroes.

I’ll give the last word to Denzel: “Between goals and achievement are discipline and consistency. I pray that you all put your shoes way under the bed at night so that you got to get on your knees in the morning to find them, right? While you’re down there, thank God for grace and mercy and understanding. We all fall short of the glory. We all got plenty. … If you just start thinking of all the things you’ve got to say thank you for, that’s a day. You’ll never seen a U-Haul behind a hearse. I’ve made hundreds of millions of dollars in my life. I can’t take it with me, and neither can you. It’s not how much you have, it’s what you do with what you have. We all have different gifts. Some money, some love, some patience, some the ability to touch people, but we all have it. Use it. Share it.”