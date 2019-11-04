Being president of the United States comes with many perks. Jets, living in the White House, and an annual salary of $400,000 are just some of the benefits that come with running the country. However, there are several surprising things that the president has to pay for out of pocket, as Reader’s Digest noted in a recent report. Here we take a look at seven of them:
- Groceries. Presidents have to buy their own groceries. They do, however, have a taxpayer-provided chef, which is a benefit of living in the White House.
- Dry cleaning. The president has to look presentable when in the public eye, which means clothes have to be clean and pressed. So it comes as a surprise to learn that presidents have to foot their own dry cleaning bills.
- Designer clothing. In addition to paying for their own dry cleaning, the president and first lady have to cough up some cash if they want to wear designer clothing.
- Staff for private parties. If a president plans on holding a private party at the White House, the costs for waiters and the cleanup crews falls on his or her shoulders.
- Hairstylists. The Bush family had to pay for their own hairstylist, who ensured former First Lady Laura Bush’s hair looked immaculate at all times. It is an expense that has to be paid for by the first family.
- Household items. You’d think that basic household items such as toothpaste and toilet paper would be provided to the president, but they are not.
- Additional interior decorating. Presidents are allocated budgets of $100,000 to redecorate the White House. Anything exceeding this has to come out of their pockets.