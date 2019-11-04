WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

It’s not often that mainstream media outlets learn from their mistakes. When it comes to the polling debacle of the 2016 election, it seems they have. The NY Times lead polling analyst, Nate Cohn, just released battleground state polling that must be shaking Democrats to their core.

Cohn wrote in a tweet, “New Times/Siena polls show [President] Trump highly competitive in the six closest states carried by the president in ’16: Biden+2, Biden 46 to Trump 45, Even, Sanders 45, Trump 45, Trump+2, Trump 46, Warren 44.” Cohn added, “2016 result in these states was Trump+2, 48 to 46.”

The state-by-state numbers for the six states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina are even more concerning for Democrats. Biden is leading in four of the states, Sanders in three, and Warren in only one.

Cohn further stated, “The similarities of our results and our compilation of polls from 2016 is also striking.” In other words, despite three years of the media and its leftist allies attacking Donald Trump daily, there has been almost no movement in the polls.

And this poll is of registered, not likely, voters. As FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver has shown, “registered voter polls will – usually – overrate Democrats.”

This suggests that if the 2020 election were held today, Donald Trump would win re-election. Keep that in mind when you read media stories about the impeachment proceedings.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff know that the president can and most likely will win re-election. That’s why they are hell-bent on pushing forward with impeachment and trying desperately to find a crime that will lead to their intended outcome.

