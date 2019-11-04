The Algemeiner reports: An internet channel owned by Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera uploaded a video last week claiming Jews control the porn industry and use it to “corrupt people” because they “hate Christ.”

According to a translation by watchdog MEMRI, the narrator of the clip on Midan Voice claims that Israel forced the removal of porn sites from the country, which “raises a legitimate question, because it contains a strange paradox: How come the Jews ban pornography in their own country when they were the first to expand porn and invest in it to begin with?”

“The Jews have dominated most aspects of [the porn industry], if not all of them,” the narrator says. “Even in the famous Playboy magazine, which was founded in the mid-1950s, the Jews’ control over the magazine team was entirely clear from day one,” they add.

