Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) issued an apology to former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who she previously blocked on Twitter.

According to the New York Post, the freshman congresswoman settled the lawsuit Hikind filed against her, defending his First Amendment rights.

Hikind filed the lawsuit against Ocasio-Cortez in July, insisting that her blocking him on Twitter violated his First Amendment rights.

What did she say?

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I have reconsidered my decision to block Dov Hikind from my Twitter account. Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them.

“In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind,” the congresswoman’s statement continued. “Now and in the future, however, I reserve the right to block users who engage in actual harassment or exploit my personal/campaign account, @AOC, for commercial or other improper purposes.”

Did Hikind respond?

Hikind responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s apology, calling it “remarkable” and pointing out that he achieved a “great victory.”

“She never apologizes,” Hikind said during a Monday news conference. “So this is rather remarkable that she sincerely apologizes for blocking me. This is a great moment. I hope that more good can come out of this.”

Hikind staunchly insisted that he never harassed her, but simply and openly disagreed with her points of view.

The former assemblyman also invited Ocasio-Cortez to speak to the Jewish community in an effort of good faith to discuss what a concentration camp really is. The freshman congresswoman previously compared migrant detention centers at the U.S. southern border to Nazi death camps.

“Let the survivors share with her what a concentration camp means to a survivor of the Holocaust,” Hikind said.