On Monday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat paid tribute to the end of Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, which was announced Friday.

In this clip, Pat joked about Beto “wanting desperately to be Hispanic but just wasn’t and couldn’t be.” Pat also read some of the best tweets about Beto’s campaign ending.

“Could you break it to us a little more gently? Maybe his campaign hasn’t been feeling well,” one person tweeted.

President Donald Trump mentioned the end of O’Rourke’s campaign during his rally Friday in Tupelo, Mississippi.

“That poor bastard,” Trump said.

