The Trump administration announced on Monday that it was officially withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, with the withdrawal officially set to be completed one year from now.

“President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a statement. “The United States has reduced all types of emissions, even as we grow our economy and ensure our citizens’ access to affordable energy.”

“Our results speak for themselves: U.S. emissions of criteria air pollutants that impact human health and the environment declined by 74% between 1970 and 2018,” Pompeo added. “U.S. net greenhouse gas emissions dropped 13% from 2005-2017, even as our economy grew over 19 percent.”

Several months after the Trump administration took power in Washington, D.C., the United States was rated as the top nation in the world for reducing CO2 emissions. Forbes reports:

According to the 2017 BP Statistical Review of World Energy, since 2005 annual U.S. carbon dioxide emissions have declined by 758 million metric tons. That is by far the largest decline of any country in the world over that timespan and is nearly as large as the 770 million metric ton decline for the entire European Union. By comparison, the second largest decline during that period was registered by the United Kingdom, which reported a 170 million metric ton decline. At the same time, China’s carbon dioxide emissions grew by 3 billion metric tons, and India’s grew by 1 billion metric tons.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly hammered the Paris Accord and the media’s spin on the subject of climate change.

During a recent climate hysteria town hall event on CNN, Trump tweeted out a thread of facts that CNN ignored during its event.

“1. Which country has the largest carbon emission reduction? AMERICA!” Trump tweeted. “2. Who has dumped the most carbon into the air? CHINA! 3. 91% of the world’s population are exposed to air pollution above the World Health Organization’s suggested level. NONE ARE IN THE U.S.A.!”

“4. The U.S. now leads the world in energy production… BUT… 5. Who’s got the world’s cleanest and safest air and water? AMERICA!” Trump added.

4. The U.S. now leads the world in energy production… BUT… 5. Who’s got the world’s cleanest and safest air and water? AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

“6. The Democrats’ destructive ‘environmental’ proposals will raise your energy bill and prices at the pump. Don’t the Democrats care about fighting American poverty?,” Trump continued. “7. The badly flawed Paris Climate Agreement protects the polluters, hurts Americans, and cost a fortune. NOT ON MY WATCH! 8. I want crystal clean water and the cleanest and the purest air on the planet – we’ve now got that!”

7. The badly flawed Paris Climate Agreement protects the polluters, hurts Americans, and cost a fortune. NOT ON MY WATCH! 8. I want crystal clean water and the cleanest and the purest air on the planet – we’ve now got that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s full statement on the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement:

Today the United States began the process to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Per the terms of the Agreement, the United States submitted formal notification of its withdrawal to the United Nations. The withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification.

As noted in his June 1, 2017 remarks, President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement. The United States has reduced all types of emissions, even as we grow our economy and ensure our citizens’ access to affordable energy. Our results speak for themselves: U.S. emissions of criteria air pollutants that impact human health and the environment declined by 74% between 1970 and 2018. U.S. net greenhouse gas emissions dropped 13% from 2005-2017, even as our economy grew over 19 percent.

The U.S. approach incorporates the reality of the global energy mix and uses all energy sources and technologies cleanly and efficiently, including fossils fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy. In international climate discussions, we will continue to offer a realistic and pragmatic model – backed by a record of real world results – showing innovation and open markets lead to greater prosperity, fewer emissions, and more secure sources of energy. We will continue to work with our global partners to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and prepare for and respond to natural disasters. Just as we have in the past, the United States will continue to research, innovate, and grow our economy while reducing emissions and extending a helping hand to our friends and partners around the globe.