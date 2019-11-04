This from the article: “he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy…” There is a huge fallacy in this. Anyone know what it is? https://t.co/L1Jfgck6G2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 2, 2019

There’s a “huge fallacy” in the testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman regarding President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, contends veteran Fox News analyst Brit Hume.

The Washington Post reported Vindman, who listened in on the July 25 call, “was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy.”

However, Hume called Vindman’s fear “illogical,” arguing it’s the president who establishes U.S. policy.

Hume wrote on Twitter “it’s the fact that the president is the constitutional author of foreign policy, so the idea he is ‘subverting’ it is illogical.”

Vindman, according to Fox News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge, struggled during closed-door testimony Tuesday to back up his claim that Trump demanded that Ukraine conduct an investigation.

He was asked specify what part of the Ukraine call showed “demand” for investigation into political rivals. A source told Herridge that Vindman struggled for several minutes with the language of the phone-call transcript. Ultimately, he replied that because President Trump was the person in position of power, the whole phone call amounted to a demand of favor from the Ukrainian government.

Then, another former NSC official, Timothy Morrison, testified Thursday to lawmakers that he didn’t think “anything illegal” occurred during Trump’s July 25 phone call.

Vindman also testified that he told U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland that Trump’s “statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the NSC was going to get involved in or push.”

But Sondland has insisted that no one from the NSC “ever expressed any concerns.”

The current inquiry led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is based on a complaint by an anonymous whistleblower who, according to the intelligence community inspector general, has indicated political bias against President Trump. The whistleblower, based on second-hand evidence contends Trump used the threat of withholding aid to pressure Zelensky to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion probe and Hunter Biden’s profiting from a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was President Obama’s point man for Ukraine policy. The White House contends the transcript it released of the July 25 phone call with Zelensky shows there was no undue pressure. And it argues that the promised aid went through, and the Ukrainian president insisted he was not pressured.

Republicans also argue that the president is required to ensure that serious allegations of corruption are addressed. And they point to a treaty passed in 1998 between the U.S. and Ukraine that establishes cooperation in criminal matters.