The latest national title odds have Clemson and Alabama tied at the top.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, the Tigers and Crimson Tide are both at +275, Ohio State is at +300, LSU is +450, Georgia is at +1000 and then there is a gigantic drop.

You can see the list of full odds below.

Updated odds to win the College Football National Championship (BetOnline): Alabama/Clemson +275

Ohio State +300

LSU +450

Georgia +1000

Oregon +1600

Oklahoma/Penn State +2000

Utah +4000

Baylor +6600

Minnesota/Iowa +10000

Cincinnati/Florida/Texas A&M +25000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) November 3, 2019

Alabama didn’t play this weekend and Clemson played Wofford, which is about as close to a bye as you can get without having one.

Obviously, there isn’t going to be a ton of shift if the top teams aren’t playing.

Ohio State at +300 seems about right. The Buckeyes are a force to be reckoned with, and I could even argue it’s actually a bargain to get them at that number.

Justin Fields and company are simply absurd. I’ve never seen a team be so dominant on both sides of the ball. It’s truly a sight to behold.

Even as a Wisconsin fan, I can’t lie that the Buckeyes are on a different level. They could be the best team in America.

The team that makes no sense on that list is Penn State at +2000. The Nittany Lions are undefeated, they’re cruising and still control their own fate.

What oddsmakers are essentially saying is that they don’t think they can beat PSU. Fair enough, but an 11-1 Nittany Lions team could still sneak into the playoff.

If that happens, then all bets are off. James Franklin’s team at +2000 is mind-boggling.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will win it all. We’re certainly in for a very fun ride down the stretch.