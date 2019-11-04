After a man was unsuccessful in his attempt to enter a Denver home through its front door after midnight Saturday, police said he proceeded to damage porch and broke the front window, KDVR-TV reported.

And when the suspect tried to enter the home through the broken window, cops said the homeowner opened fire several times and struck the suspect in the arm, the station added.

The suspect’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, KDVR said.

Warning reportedly given

Family members told the station the homeowner warned the suspect he had a gun and told him to leave several times.

Aaron Rivers, 25, was arrested and is being held for investigation of attempted burglary, KDVR noted.

‘I just feel sorry for my neighbors over there’

Kathy Parsons — who lives across the street from the crime scene — was seen on video telling police she heard a boom, the station said.

“I just feel sorry for my neighbors over there; they’re such a nice couple [with a] nice little boy,” she told KDVR.

The homeowners added to the station that they have no connection to Rivers.