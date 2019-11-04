On Friday, Pennsylvania state legislator Rep. Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) attempted an “apology” for calling a woman’s miscarriage of a child “just some mess on a napkin” while opposing a pro-life law earlier in the week.

In a series of tweets, the Democrat apologized for choosing her “words poorly” and underscored her opposition to the a Republican-backed bill that seeks to have medical facilities and abortion clinics dispose of baby remains with dignity.

Pennsylvania House Bill 1890 would require abortion clinics and health care facilities to bury or cremate such lost unborn children, as opposed to tossing out the children like routine medical waste.

“In a discussion in the committee meeting earlier this week, I chose my words poorly and for that I apologize. Many women and families find tremendous comfort and solace in ritual burial or cremation in the case of early miscarriages, but others do not,” posted Rep. Ullman. “Some would choose donation for medical research, like my family friend, who I quoted in a committee meeting, saying, ‘So my loss can have meaning.’”

“In the discussion, which was on a bill that would require ritual burial or cremation following any miscarriage, I was in near-tears relaying a story of my family friend,” she continued. “This issue is intensely important to me, and that’s why I struggled for words. My words were poorly chosen, and I apologize. I remain steadfast that every single step of a medical process, including the handling of remains, should be decided by a patient and her doctor.”

Ullman’s “apology” tweets were not well received, racking up only a few dozen “likes” and thousands of replies — most all of which were in outraged opposition with the lawmaker, including some detailing personal stories of miscarriage.

“This issue is also intensely important to me. Let me try to be clear so that you can understand,” one Twitter user replied to Ullman. “That ‘mess’ is a baby, a child, a human being. You callously disregarded human life in all its glory and the beautiful process we all go through till the end of our lives.”

Another woman wrote, “Poorly chosen is a gross understatement. It was cruel.”

“Tell my mother, aunt, sister and sister-in-law that their miscarriages were nothing. Resign and disappear,” read another comment.

“Your words weren’t chosen poorly,” one woman said. “It was your principles that you chose poorly. Keep searching for the Truth. It’s there waiting for you.”

The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti pointed out that her tweet-storm wasn’t an “apology.” “If it was,” she said, “it would have stopped after the first sentence.”

“Do I seem angry to you, [Rep. Ullman]? Good. Because women who have had miscarriages deserve respect and if I need to stand up to garbage like you, who seek to deny the humanity of our children in pursuit of your ghoulish agenda, so be it,” Zanotti added. “Women deserve better than you.”

Ullman sparked backlash last week after the Democrat’s remarks, which were first highlighted by Pennsylvania Family Council, received (limited) media coverage.

“[House Bill 1890] refers specifically to the product of conception after fertilization, which covers an awful lot of territory,” the Democrat said on Tuesday during the House Health Committee meeting. “I think we all understand the concept of the loss of a fetus, but we’re also talking about a woman who comes into a facility and is having cramps and — not to be, not to be, concrete — an early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin.”

