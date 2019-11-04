(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a milestone on Monday, joining the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite at record levels, as investor sentiment was lifted by strong earnings, a rebound in economic data and a potential U.S.-China trade deal.

The 30-stock measure rose 105 points, or 0.4% to hit its first all-time high since mid-July. Chevron led the way higher for the Dow, rising 4.5%. Trade bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar also rose more than 1% each. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Apple is by far the best-performing Dow stock since the index hit its previous record, rallying more than 25%. Intel, J.P. Morgan Chase and United Technologies are all up at least 10% in that time.

