Campaigning in Iowa earlier today, Elizabeth Warren nodded along while a lefty in the audience catalogued American foreign policy sins, including “genocides in Palestine and Yemen.” She responded, “I like your frame on this.” The rest of her answer is not preserved, but she gave every indication of being on board with the questioner’s radical critique:

[embedded content]

Watching the Democratic presidential candidates, I feel like I am experiencing some awful kind of flashback to 1969. Who knew that Free World Colossus would be the Bible of the Democratic Party 50 years later?