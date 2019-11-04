(CNBC) — Billionaire Leon Cooperman said Sen. Elizabeth Warren is “screwing around with the wrong guy.”

Cooperman, in an interview with CNBC on Monday, called the populist Democratic presidential candidate’s criticism of him “complete bull” because he wants to give all his wealth away, only he wants to control how it gets distributed.

Cooperman has particularly taken issue with Warren’s proposed wealth tax on the super rich — which would levy a 6% tax on $1 billion in net worth and above. In an interview with Politico, Cooperman said “this is the f—–g American dream she is s——g on.”

